A beast of a pie! One of world’s best pizzas found in Copenhagen

The rise of Danish gastronomy has not only fostered Michelin-star bastions like Noma and Geranium. There are plenty of hidden gems tucked away that offer food of a less extravagant variety.

Last month, Gasoline Grill in Copenhagen landed on a list of the best burger joints in the world, and now the Italian eatery Bæst in Nørrebro has been listed as making some of the best pizzas in the world by the Guardian newspaper.