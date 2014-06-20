A bicycle ferry could shuffle commuters between Copenhagen and Sweden

Rikke Stoltz, the woman behind Dragør company Stoltz ApS has asked the Dragør Municipality for permission to open a bicycle ferry that could carry two-wheelers between Dragør and Linhamn near Malmö in Sweden.
If she gets the necessary permits, the ship Elephanten will sale as bike a ferry with three daily trips between Dragør and Limhamn during a test period in June, July and August of this year, according to Amagerbladet.
An idea whose time has come?
Stoltz stressed that the bicycle ferry was an idea that has been kicked around for years between municipal business manager Claus Rex and mayor Eik Dahl Bidstrup,
“I’m just a shipping woman,”Stoltz told TV2 Lorry. “I will do everything to help it succeed. It’s a great local project.”
“I do not know whether there is a market for it or not, but we will find out if we are allowed to test the project this summer.”
The pricing of the trips has yet to be established and a decision on the project from the municipality may come as early as Thursday.