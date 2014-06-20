 A bicycle ferry could shuffle commuters between Copenhagen and Sweden – The Post

A bicycle ferry could shuffle commuters between Copenhagen and Sweden

Local shipping company would like to have a route between Dragør and Limhamn in Sweden

The Elephanten could be carrying bikes this summer (photo: Stoltz ApS)
February 22nd, 2017 3:10 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Rikke Stoltz, the woman behind Dragør company Stoltz ApS has asked the Dragør Municipality for permission to open a bicycle ferry that could carry two-wheelers between Dragør and Linhamn near Malmö in Sweden.

If she gets the necessary permits, the ship Elephanten will sale as bike a ferry with three daily trips between Dragør and Limhamn during a test period in June, July and August of this year, according to Amagerbladet.



READ MORE: Fewer train passengers crossing Øresund Bridge

An idea whose time has come?
Stoltz stressed that the bicycle ferry was an idea that has been kicked around for years between municipal business manager Claus Rex and mayor Eik Dahl Bidstrup,

“I’m just a shipping woman,”Stoltz told TV2 Lorry. “I will do everything to help it succeed. It’s a great local project.”

“I  do not know whether there is a market for it or not, but we will find out if we are allowed to test the project this summer.”

The pricing of the trips has yet to be established and a decision on the project from the municipality may come as early as Thursday.

Related News


Latest News

International
Denmark stepping up tech diplomacy in Silicon Valley
Local
A bicycle ferry could shuffle commuters between Copenhagen and Sweden
Culture
Michelin raining stars on Denmark
News
End of an era: ’The Golden Four’ dissolve following Olympic exodus

Sign up to receive The Daily Newsletter

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved