A bicycle ferry could shuffle commuters between Copenhagen and Sweden

Rikke Stoltz, the woman behind Dragør company Stoltz ApS has asked the Dragør Municipality for permission to open a bicycle ferry that could carry two-wheelers between Dragør and Linhamn near Malmö in Sweden.

If she gets the necessary permits, the ship Elephanten will sale as bike a ferry with three daily trips between Dragør and Limhamn during a test period in June, July and August of this year, according to Amagerbladet.