 A country-wide shortage of home helpers is becoming a major headache – The Post

A country-wide shortage of home helpers is becoming a major headache

Copenhagen Municipality has ads out for 40 vacant posts in the social services assistant and home nursing category

More warm hands are needed in the Danish eldercare sector (photo: Matthias Zomer/Pexels)
May 23rd, 2019 11:42 am| by Stephen Gadd

More and more people in Denmark are living to a ripe old age and the area of public sector care for the elderly is growing. The trouble is that there are just not enough people going into the field to cope with the demand.

At present, Copenhagen Municipality has around 40 posts advertised on job portals. Around half of them are in the area that covers Amager, Christianshavn, Vesterbro and Valby, and the other half in Nørrebro, Bispebjerg, Vanløse, Østerbro and the city centre.

Accentuate the positive
“We have a major task – not only in Copenhagen but also country-wide – underlining the importance of work carried out in the fields of eldercare and nursing. Their contribution is invaluable,” said Copenhagen’s deputy mayor for social issues, Mia Nyegaard.

Kommunernes Landsforening, the country-wide association of municipalities, estimates that 15,000 additional people will be required over the next five years.

“This is a major social problem that will take a lot of effort to solve. What we can do is to be better at promoting this area and telling people about all the good these people do, along with the rewarding things that can be found in the home help and nursing sectors,” said Nyegaard.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Green growth at Copenhagen Airport
Local
Check, mate! Norwegian chess comet shows who’s boss in no uncertain terms
National
Danish parties stepping up social media funding
National
A country-wide shortage of home helpers is becoming a major headache

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved