 A leader with pedigree: Venstre has a new boss – The Post

A leader with pedigree: Venstre has a new boss

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen the man to navigate party out of rough political seas

The new leadership of Venstre (photo: Jakob Ellemann-Jensen/Facebook)
September 23rd, 2019 11:45 am| by Christian W

Following a national summit meeting, a unanimous Venstre party has appointed Jakob Ellemann-Jensen as its new head, while Inger Støjberg has been picked to be his second-in-command.

Ellemann-Jensen, who succeeds long-time leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has been a member of Parliament since 2011. He was the environment and food minister up until the last General Election in June.

Politics is deeply ingrained in the Ellemann-Jensen family. His father Uffe led the party from 1984-1998 and acted as Denmark’s foreign minister from 1982 to 1993 – his sister Karen also held ministerial positions from 2015-2018.

READ ALSO: Lars Løkke Rasmussen steps down as head of Venstre

Facing a crisis
With Ellemann-Jensen’s appointment, Venstre hopes to bring an end to months of internal strife – chaos that ultimately led to Løkke Rasmussen’s resignation last month.

“Thanks for electing me and for the trust you have shown me. I will do everything to live up to it,” said 45-year-old Ellemann-Jensen in his victory speech.

“But I will ask one thing of you: dear friends, remember what we have been through. Remember it so we can remind one another of it and avoid it in the future.”

Meanwhile, Støjberg fought off a challenge from Ellen Trane to become the party’s deputy head with a vote count of 577 to 206.

As immigration minister from 2015 to this summer, Støjberg introduced dozens of stringent laws.

Related News



Latest News

International
Danish pension firms dedicating billions to green transition
National
Number of first-time mothers in their 40s increasing dramatically in Denmark
National
Government ready with bill to increase price of cigarettes by 25 percent
National
A leader with pedigree: Venstre has a new boss

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved