A leader with pedigree: Venstre has a new boss

Following a national summit meeting, a unanimous Venstre party has appointed Jakob Ellemann-Jensen as its new head, while Inger Støjberg has been picked to be his second-in-command.

Ellemann-Jensen, who succeeds long-time leader Lars Løkke Rasmussen, has been a member of Parliament since 2011. He was the environment and food minister up until the last General Election in June.

Politics is deeply ingrained in the Ellemann-Jensen family. His father Uffe led the party from 1984-1998 and acted as Denmark’s foreign minister from 1982 to 1993 – his sister Karen also held ministerial positions from 2015-2018.

Facing a crisis

With Ellemann-Jensen’s appointment, Venstre hopes to bring an end to months of internal strife – chaos that ultimately led to Løkke Rasmussen’s resignation last month.

“Thanks for electing me and for the trust you have shown me. I will do everything to live up to it,” said 45-year-old Ellemann-Jensen in his victory speech.

“But I will ask one thing of you: dear friends, remember what we have been through. Remember it so we can remind one another of it and avoid it in the future.”

Meanwhile, Støjberg fought off a challenge from Ellen Trane to become the party’s deputy head with a vote count of 577 to 206.

As immigration minister from 2015 to this summer, Støjberg introduced dozens of stringent laws.