A lot more infrastructure investment needed for electric cars, organisation warns

There is a real danger that the electricity grid won’t be able to cope with the power demands of the future unless politicians step in

Stand and deliver! Around 250 chargers will have to be built per day until 2030 (photo: Joenomias/Pixabay)
May 27th, 2019 2:17 pm| by Stephen Gadd

Everyone seems to agree that electric cars are one of the main ways forward if Denmark is to attain its climate ambitions regarding reduced CO2 emissions.

However, apart from issues on car prices, there is the pressing issue of not enough charging points.

An analysis carried out by the energy advocacy organisation Dansk Energi (DE) reveals it will be necessary to put up 250 chargers per day between now and 2030 if the government goal of one million electric and hybrid cars is to be met.

In all, around 860,000 chargers will be needed nationwide and by far the majority of them will be private and adjacent to people’s homes.

In search of funding
However, although there is broad inter-party agreement, nobody has yet worked out where the money is going to come from.

It is estimated that between 3 and 19 billion kroner will be needed on top of the 29 billion kroners’ worth of investment necessary just to sustain the present electricity grid.

“If we don’t act, the grid might end up being a showstopper for the entire process of converting to green energy, so politicians need to consider what the grid will be expected to provide in future,” said DE head Lars Aagaard.

The DE report proposes two solutions. One is to expand and upgrade the network so that it can handle any extra strain. That would cost around 48 billion kroner.

A smart revolution
The alternative would be to think smartly and engineer it so that energy consumption is automated and spread across a 24-hour period. This solution would cost around 3 billion kroner, but with potential problems.

“It is an experiment with a number of unknowns because we have no previous experience of involving consumers as actively as this would demand,” said Aagaard. “This demands careful planning, frequent evaluation and ongoing input from both politicians and electricity companies.”

“Electricity companies can and will deliver, but an electric future demands a political plan and a multi-billion kroner investment in our electricity grid.”

