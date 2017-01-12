A made-to-measure swindler is back in town

Exploiting the idea of persuading someone that they are getting something for almost nothing is one of the oldest cons in the book.

An old hand at this is the so-called ‘Armani Man’, and according to a spokesperson from North Zealand Police, he’s back in town.

The modus operandum is as follows: a friendly man of southern European appearance driving an upscale dark coloured car stops a passer-by and asks directions to the airport.

As a reward, he reveals that he is a sales rep for Armani and other prestigious Italian clothing designers and offers the mark the chance to buy some of his samples at a greatly discounted price. However, the suits turn out to be cheap copies.

Never mind the quality, feel the width

According to police, his latest victim was a 60-year-old man from Charlottenlund, who was approached at a petrol station on Bernstorffsvej. The man paid 2,000 kroner for three jackets, but when he got home he found out that they were copies – one had been switched and they were the wrong size.

According to Ekstra Bladet, back in November the man was active in Næstved as well as on Strandvejen in Hellerup and in Værløse.

A couple of years ago, this reporter came across him in Søborg. Then, his attempted scam was prefaced by a claim that he was in town for Copenhagen Fashion Week and wanted to unload his samples so that he didn’t have to carry them back to Italy.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has encountered the man recently.