A Polish-ed performance: Danish World Cup dream intact

Poland thumped 4-0 as spirited Danes run riot

Party time in Parken (photo: Christian Wenande)
September 1st, 2017 11:27 pm| by Christian W
In what must be one of the best performances in recent years, Denmark dominated previously unbeaten Poland en route to a 4-0 win in a packed Telia Parken tonight.

Needing a win to keep their 2018 World Cup hopes alive, Thomas Delaney settled the nerves with a wide open header/shoulder after 16 minutes.



Andreas Cornelius then extended the lead just before halftime and the three points looked all but secured on the hour as Nicolai Jørgensen prodded home. Christian Eriksen completed a fantastic night for Denmark with a curling effort ten minutes before the final whistle.

On to Yerevan
The result means that Denmark are on 13 points in Group E, three behind Poland and on par with Montenegro, which beat Kazakhstan 3-0 and are in second on goal difference.

Despite the joyous evening, which saw the well-received return of Nicklas Bendtner to the red and whites, there’s no time for savouring the moment.

The Danes fly to Armenia tomorrow morning for a tricky away fixture on Monday, knowing that they must continue to win in order to keep their dreams of Russia intact.

The Lord returneth

