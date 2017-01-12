A quarter of Danes want to kick Muslims out of Denmark

Australian TV broadcaster ABC recently levelled considerable criticism at Denmark based on interviews with a number of right-wing politicians, including Rasmus Paludan, the head of anti-Islamic party Stram Kurs.

And while the TV program came under fire for being unbalanced, perhaps ABC wasn’t as far off the mark as some would like to believe.

A new YouGov survey conducted on behalf of media outlet Mandag Morgen has revealed that 28 percent of Danes either agree or partially agreed that all Muslims should leave Denmark.

“It’s brutal that so many can agree to Muslims being expelled from Denmark. It could be an effect of the paradigm shift from the spring that involved refugees being sent back home when conditions in their homelands improve,” Christian Albrekt Larsen, a professor from Aalborg University, told Mandag Morgen.

Older Danes concerned

The survey also revealed that 39 percent of Danes want immigrants who aren’t employed to be kicked out of Denmark, while 32 percent disagree with such a sentiment.

The survey also revealed that immigrants and integration is an issue that divides generations in Denmark, with the older population being more critical of immigration.

Over half of people over 50 said they agreed that immigration was a major threat to Denmark’s national culture, compared to under a third for people under 25.

More mainstream?

Jørgen Goul Andersen, a leading election and welfare researcher, contended that the results don’t necessarily reflect whether Danes like Muslims or not.

“We don’t really know how deep it goes. After all, only 1.8 percent of votes went to Stram Kurs in the election in June. The right-wing lost votes and sympathy for Stram Kurs is minimal,” Andersen told Mandag Morgen.

Interestingly, a fourth of respondents who said they agree that Muslim immigrants should be sent out of Denmark, voted for a red bloc party in the recent General Election. Another quarter voted for blue bloc parties, while almost 50 percent voted for either Dansk Folkeparti, Nye Borgerlige or Stram Kurs.