A record year for returnable packaging through the deposit system

One of the things Denmark is most proud of is its system for recycling bottles and cans – and justifiably so, it seems

Those cans just keep on coming (photo: Dansk Retursystem)
May 9th, 2019 2:36 pm| by Stephen Gadd

Last year was a record one for Dansk Retursystem, the company that runs the deposit system and collection of recyclable drinks containers.

According to the company’s annual report, Danes returned 200 million more deposit bottles and cans in 2018 than in the previous year, bringing the total to 1.4 billion bottles and cans returned. This represents a saving of 143,950 tonnes of CO2.

“Even though drinks consumption is increasing, we can see that almost nine out of ten bottles and cans are returned for reuse,” said the company’s finance director Lars Klepsch.

A lot of public backing
“It’s a fact that we are using more resources in production than the earth contains, so we need to reuse these resources. We have a lot of support from the Danish population, and that is crucial to the success of the deposit system,” added Klapsch.

READ ALSO: Litter from ‘no deposit’ cans a major problem in the great outdoors

The company has also been successful when it comes to reducing the average cost of handling the empty containers. That went down by 20 percent.

A new plant
Last year also saw the groundbreaking ceremony in Høje Tastrup for what will become Dansk Retursystem’s largest plant.

The new plant is being built partly to cope with the increasing amounts of single-use containers, such as those used in juice products, but also to ensure a more effective recycling system. It is expected to be ready in 2020.

