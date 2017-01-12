 A Romanian winter fairytale in pictures – The Post

A Romanian winter fairytale in pictures

A recent exhibition showcased acclaimed photographer Sorin Onișor’s take on rural Romania

(photo: All photos unless mentioned Hasse Ferrold)
May 5th, 2019 6:00 pm| by Dave Smith

Continuing the series of cultural events organised to mark Romania’s presidency of the Council of the European Union, March 22 saw the opening of an exhibition entitled ‘Bucovina – a Romanian Winter Fairytale’ at the residence of the Romanian ambassador in Denmark, Mihai-Alexandru Gradinar (dark suit).

The photos on display were taken by Sorin Onişor (red shirt) and four graduates from the Danish photo school Fatamorgana: Anna Tarp Klode, Amalie Dollerup Lorentzen, Lina Elvekjær Biehl and Johan Buch.

Rural existence
AS One of Romania’s most acclaimed photographers, Onișor has made snapping the Romanian countryside and its picturesque villages something of a speciality. For the past 15 years his pictures advocating the beauty of rural life have been shown throughout the world.

The photographers spent a week together in Romania to capture different aspects of village life.

Among the ambassadors presented to the photographer (centre left) were (left-right from second left) Ginte Damusis (Lithuania), Alda Vanage (Latvia), Gradinar, Fatema Almazrouei (UAE) and, on the right, Muhammad Muhith (Bangladesh)

Locked and ready, but on this occasion Onişor (right) was beaten to the flash in the company of (left-right) Ambassador Gradinar, Danish MEP Candidate Bergur Løkke Rasmussen and the Romanian ambassador’s wife Andreea

An enthusiastic and appreciative crowd turned out for the opening of the exhibition

A real winter wonderland – a sleigh ride through the winter snow, by Sorin Onișor



A Romanian winter fairytale in pictures
