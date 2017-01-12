Aarhus ends gender-segregated swimming

Aarhus Municipality has decided to bring an end to gender-segregated swimming at its pools, despite the initiative being popular in Gellerup, an area with a high density of immigrants.

The lifting of the ban, which comes into effect this week, became a reality following a vote in which 26 of the 31 municipal council members voted in favour. Members of the two left-leaning parties, Radikale and Enhedslisten, were the only ones to vote against.