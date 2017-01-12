 Aarhus launches a water drone to collect water waste – The Post

Aarhus launches a water drone to collect water waste

In related news, Copenhagen launches initiative to encourage public rubbish collection

Sweeping up Aarhus stream (photo: Aarhus Municipality)
June 25th, 2019 9:22 am| by Ruchi Pujari

A new water drone was launched by the city of Aarhus on Saturday in a bid to clean up waste in Aarhus stream.

The drone can collect up to 60 kilos of waste before it has to be emptied, which is done manually for now, though an automatic solution will be ushered in after summer.

“The water drone will collect waste so that it does not flow further out into the Aarhus Bay,” Bo Fristed, head of Innovation, Technology, and Creativity in Aarhus Municipality, told DR Nyheder.

“It works completely just like a lawn mower you can have at home in the garden. It sails around within an area that we have identified, and then collects the waste that it gets caught along the way,” he added.

READ ALSO: Drones an increasing concern for Danish aviation

Upgrade in the works
The drone will be in the waters on Fridays and the weekends from 10 to 16.

Fristed is also working on developing technology with which the drone can collect oil and petrol residues from the water.

The initiative supports the UN’s 14th Global Goal, which is about protecting marine life, and preserving and ensuring sustainable use of the world’s oceans and their resources.

Copenhagen getting in on the act
Meanwhile, In Copenhagen, the capital has launched a competition for picking up waste in the city.

People are encouraged to pick up waste in Copenhagen, take a selfie and post it to Facebook or Instagram, using the hashtag, #takforskrald or join Snapchat and send your snap to ‘kbhkommune’.

The competition runs until August 12 after which the city will draw a random winner for the prize, which is a cargo bike.

The only condition of the competition is that people have to collect garbage in Copenhagen only.

(photo: Copenhagen Municipality)

