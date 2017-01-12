 Aarhus named best student city in Denmark – The Post

Aarhus named best student city in Denmark

‘City of Smiles’ pipped Copenhagen in three key categories

Aarhus has loads to offer young people and potential students (photo: Pixabay)
April 30th, 2019 9:49 am| by Christian W

According to a new survey conducted by Studentum.dk, one of the biggest education search engines in the Nordics, Aarhus is the best student city in Denmark in 2019.

The results showed that Aarhus scored high across several key parameters: Careers Opportunities, Education Institution Quality and City Reputation – categories that prospective students value the most.

The ranking are based on scores across seven parameters – the three mentioned above, as well as Feeling Safe, Cost of Living, Cost of Housing and Access to Nature and Outdoor Opportunities.

Viborg and Holstebro surprise
Copenhagen came in second, followed by Aalborg, Randers and Viborg, while Holstebro, Kolding, Vejle, Herning and Sønderborg completed the top 10. Read more about the rankings here (in Danish).

Denmark’s third-largest city, Odense, found itself in a disappointing 11th place, and Esbjerg will also be gutted to be ranked 16th, despite being the fifth-largest city in the country.

Meanwhile, Viborg and Holstebro are punching well above their weight, considering they rank 17th and 19th in terms of populations. See the entire list below.

Top Danish Student Cities 2019:


1 Aarhus

2 Copenhagen

3 Aalborg

4 Randers

5 Viborg

6 Holstebro

7 Kolding

8 Vejle

9 Herning

10 Sønderborg

11 Odense

12 Silkeborg

13 Skive

14 Hillerød

15 Næstved

16 Esbjerg

17 Slagelse

18 Bornholm

19 Roskilde

20 Grenaa

21 Nykøbing Falster

