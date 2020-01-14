 Aarhus to start heating homes using seawater - The Post

Aarhus to start heating homes using seawater

Upwards of 12,000 residents to have more sustainable heating in the near future

Aarhus energy getting greener (photo: Waste Heating Aarhus)
January 14th, 2020 11:30 am| by Roselyne Min

Residents in a new Aarhus district can expect their homes to be heated by the seawater in the future.

Denmark’s largest seawater pump was opened on Aarhus Island yesterday in a bid to generate green district heating.

“It means a lot as it is the first step in the green transition” Lasse Sørensen, the business development manager for Waste Heating Aarhus, told DR Nyheder.

Thinking green
According to Sørensen, the city has been embracing more sustainable heating options for a while now.

“Our district heating has been fairly green because we have previously converted from coal to biomass, but in the long term we would like to burn less,” explained Sørensen.

The five-meter-high tank works by changing pressure and temperature via pressure chambers.

Aarhus has planned to build a total of 12 seawater plants to cover the entire heat demand for the district.

When completed, the district will be home to up to 12,000 residents.

