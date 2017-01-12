About Town: Can Miss Danmark end an eternal losing streak?

Denmark has never won Miss World or Miss Universe, making it the worst-performing nation in the Nordics.

Leading the way is Sweden with six titles (three of each), followed by Finland (one and two) and Iceland (three and zero), and Norway (zero and one).

A Danish contestant has finished runner-up in Miss World on two occasions (1957 and 1986), and runner-up in Miss Universe once (1963).

Louise off the China

Seeking to buck that trend is Louise Sander Henriksen, who lifted the crown of Miss Danmark 2018 last night at the Cirus building in Copenhagen.

In total, 30 women took part, and it wasn’t just about beauty, with ‘friendship’, ability to perform, knowledge, sense of charity and much more all under the spotlight.

Henriksen’s win means she will now travel to the Chinese city of Sanya to represent Denmark in the final of Miss World on December 8.