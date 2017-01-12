 About Town: Can Miss Danmark end an eternal losing streak? – The Post

About Town: Can Miss Danmark end an eternal losing streak?

Louise Sander Henriksen to represent her country in Miss World this December

Well done Louise, and good luck in December (all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
September 13th, 2018 4:40 pm| by Ben Hamilton
Denmark has never won Miss World or Miss Universe, making it the worst-performing nation in the Nordics.

It started with 30

 

Leading the way is Sweden with six titles (three of each), followed by Finland (one and two) and Iceland (three and zero), and Norway (zero and one).

Performances and costume changes galore

 

A Danish contestant has finished runner-up in Miss World on two occasions (1957 and 1986), and runner-up in Miss Universe once (1963).

Louise off the China
Seeking to buck that trend is Louise Sander Henriksen, who lifted the crown of Miss Danmark 2018 last night at the Cirus building in Copenhagen.

Whittled down to 20

 

In total, 30 women took part, and it wasn’t just about beauty, with ‘friendship’, ability to perform, knowledge, sense of charity and much more all under the spotlight.

And then to a top ten

 

Henriksen’s win means she will now travel to the Chinese city of Sanya to represent Denmark in the final of Miss World on December 8.

There can only be one winner

