The Copenhagen Visitor Service, which is located at Vesterbrogade 4B opposite the main Tivoli entrance, opened on Tuesday.

Carl Christian Ebbesen (centre), the deputy mayor for leisure and culture did the honours at the opening, where he as joined by his culture/leisure director Thomas Jakobsen (left) and centre head Tina Seest (right).

Visitors will be able to make use of VR glasses to take 360-degree tours of the capital (centre) and a range of other services.