About Town: Pandas the new star attraction at Copenhagen Zoo

When was the last time that a duo made Copenhagen so excited? There was Barack and Michelle Obama in 2009. And no doubt, Michelle Obama raised the thermometer with her visit on Tuesday to promote her book.

But Mao Sun and Xing Er, the giant pandas who arrived in Denmark on April 4, would eat the Obamas for breakfast, or at least if they were made of bamboo. And the fans were out in force at Copenhagen Airport to greet them.

Among the dignitaries present on the historic day were (left-right) Copenhagen Zoo chair Jørgen Horwitz, the culture minister, Mette Bock, Chinese ambassador Deng Ying, the minister for food and the environment, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, and Copenhagen Airport administrative director Thomas Woldbye.

Bengt Holst (right), the zoo’s scientific head, gave the pandas a special welcome on the tarmac. What’s “I hope you like bamboo” in Mandarin?

And by April 10, the pandas were finally in place in their new home at the zoo.