 Active over-60s a boon to the economy, survey shows – The Post

Active over-60s a boon to the economy, survey shows

The fact that people are staying at work longer is already paying dividends when it comes to Denmark’s GDP

He’s happy and his employer ought to be happy too (photo: NIDA(NIH)/flickr)
February 7th, 2019 11:31 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

New figures from the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI), reveal that the annual contribution made by the extra numbers of over-60s in the labour market over the last five years is 24 billion kroner. This works out at around 360,000 kroner generated per person.

Compared to five years ago, there are 67,000 more over-60s in employment covering 51,000 full-time jobs, reports DI Business.

A lot to offer
“This is an extremely welcome social development. It reflects both the fact that people over 60 today have a great deal to offer and that companies have discovered older employees are definitely worth hanging on to,” said Morten Granzau Nielsen, DI’s head of economic policy.

READ ALSO: Danes aged over 60 most satisfied with life

Nielsen also urged politicians to keep their eye on the ball in the coming years.

“We are going to need all the available hands and heads we can get, so we must be extremely careful not to rule anyone out – both amongst decision-makers and on the shopfloor,” he added.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Denmark’s tourist industry is doing very nicely, thank you
International
International News in Brief: Danish cybersecurity amongst the best in the world
National
Active over-60s a boon to the economy, survey shows
Culture
Mesmerising Mads: Dane among world’s most popular actors

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved