 Air pollution: High levels of ultrafine particles in Copenhagen – The Post

Air pollution: High levels of ultrafine particles in Copenhagen

Google measurements make dour reading for residents of Danish capital

Lots of red in the city centre (photo: Copenhagen Municipality)
October 15th, 2019 10:11 am| by Christian W

New results garnered by Google Street View on behalf of Copenhagen Municipality make for morose reading when it comes to air pollution.

Google’s results showed that there were high levels of ultrafine particles (UFPs) in the air on roads across the city, and particularly in the city centre and at motorway entry points – such as Lyngbyvej – which can have UFP levels up to ten times higher than quieter neighbourhoods.

“It is important for us at Google to use technology to point society in a sustainable direction, so we are happy to be able to contribute to creating more specific insights,” said Karin Tuxen-Bettmann, the head of Google’s Earth Outreach Program.

“Copenhagen has long led the way in terms of setting ambitious climate goals and is thus an essential partner for solving the global clean air challenge.”

READ ALSO: ‘Any way the wind blows’ – if only that was true in Copenhagen

First in Europe
Due to the fact that the levels measured are from single moments, the levels don’t necessarily portray anything accurate about the general air pollution of the individual streets – although all of the streets were traversed at least three times, and some up to 30 times.

Along with London and Amsterdam, Copenhagen is among the first cities in Europe to be part of Google’s air quality project. Read more about Project Air View here (in English).

Some 550 Copenhageners die prematurely from air pollution every year, while the World Health Organization (WHO) claims that 92 percent of the world’s population inhales unhealthy air.

Related News



Latest News

News
Danish technology to significantly reduce diagnosis time
National
Young Dane breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of tea bags
Local
Copenhagen bridge to reopen with city’s widest bicycle path
International
Government to fast-track stripping foreign fighters of citizenship

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved