Air pollution: High levels of ultrafine particles in Copenhagen

New results garnered by Google Street View on behalf of Copenhagen Municipality make for morose reading when it comes to air pollution.

Google’s results showed that there were high levels of ultrafine particles (UFPs) in the air on roads across the city, and particularly in the city centre and at motorway entry points – such as Lyngbyvej – which can have UFP levels up to ten times higher than quieter neighbourhoods.

“It is important for us at Google to use technology to point society in a sustainable direction, so we are happy to be able to contribute to creating more specific insights,” said Karin Tuxen-Bettmann, the head of Google’s Earth Outreach Program.

“Copenhagen has long led the way in terms of setting ambitious climate goals and is thus an essential partner for solving the global clean air challenge.”

First in Europe

Due to the fact that the levels measured are from single moments, the levels don’t necessarily portray anything accurate about the general air pollution of the individual streets – although all of the streets were traversed at least three times, and some up to 30 times.

Along with London and Amsterdam, Copenhagen is among the first cities in Europe to be part of Google’s air quality project. Read more about Project Air View here (in English).

Some 550 Copenhageners die prematurely from air pollution every year, while the World Health Organization (WHO) claims that 92 percent of the world’s population inhales unhealthy air.