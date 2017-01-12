 Air pollution still a big killer in the capital region – The Post

Air pollution still a big killer in the capital region

550 die in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg alone every year

Inhaling more than they’ve bargained for (photo: Pixabay)
October 26th, 2017 3:30 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

According to a new report from the Food and Environment Ministry, air pollution is a significant culprit when it comes to premature deaths in the Copenhagen region.

According to the figures, 1,700 people die earlier than they should from breathing in the toxic particles in the air: 550 in Copenhagen and Frederiksberg municipalities alone.

“That’s a frighteningly high figure. You have to remember that this also impacts family members who lose close ones, so it really affects even more people,” Lars Aslan Rasmussen, a PM for Socialdemokratiet party, told DR Nyheder.

“As one of the greenest countries in the world, we can’t accept that so many people are dying because of this.”

READ MORE: Mayor seeks ban on diesel cars in Copenhagen after 2019

Wood-burning bane
The report indicated that the biggest sources of air pollutants in the capital region were diesel cars and wood-burning stoves – the latter accounts for 70 percent of the unwanted airborne particles. Some 147,000 homes in the capital region contain wood-burning stoves.

Across the whole of Denmark, it is estimated that about 3,600 people die from air pollution every year, which is at least better than the 5,600 who are believed to have died in 1990.

The issue has also been pressing at the local level as of late, with Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen recently proposing to ban diesel cars in the capital from 2019.

Related News



Latest News

Local
Air pollution still a big killer in the capital region
National
Minister drops laptop checks at exams following deluge of criticism
Business
Danish organic food producers look to German catering market
Activities
Roskilde Festival unveils Bruno Mars as first big name for 2018

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved