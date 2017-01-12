UPDATED NEWS: Activists protest against deportation of Albanian family with special needs child

At 6 am this morning, activists and sympathetic bystanders calmly confronted the police and airport security over the deportation of two Albanian asylum-seekers and their three young children at Copenhagen Airport. This is the latest in a string of deportations.

Activists arrived as early as 5 am to a heightened security presence at Terminal 2. The asylum-seekers were escorted up to a special processing area apart from the check-in counters by a number of police guards.

Just seeking proper care

The Mirashi family have been detained at Sjælsmark, a centre just north of Copenhagen, during their stay in Denmark. The family applied for and were refused asylum on March 22. They were then given three weeks to apply for a temporary humanitarian residence permit based on section 9B(1) of the Danish Aliens Act.

Danish doctors have assessed the Mirashis’ eldest son, who is eight, to be both mentally and physically challenged and in need of special attention and care. His mother previously stated that the family could not receive or afford proper care for him through the Albanian system and that their lives in the country were marked by poverty.

Despite the son’s age, he has never been to school. In fact, doctors are uncertain if he knows where or even when he is. During an examination, he told a doctor he was two years old and a girl.

However, while the application process for a residency permit on humanitarian grounds has been started, not all the necessary documentation for the boy’s psychiatric condition was obtained within the deadline.

Activists had hoped that by postponing the family’s deportation, they could provide sufficient time to obtain and process all the necessary documents for the application.

Ongoing effort

Approximately one to two deportations occur each week, an activist told CPH POST, though they don’t hear of most occurrences far enough in advance to properly plan interventions.

Similar networks have had varying success in preventing deportations in the UK and Sweden.

“If you see something, you can do something. Just refuse to sit down, or ask if someone is being deported and say you don’t feel safe being on the same plane as someone being deported. Or try and talk to the pilot, who has the final say over the passengers being allowed on their plane,” an activist said.

Police officers on the scene declined to comment this morning. However, last year Kai Poulsen, the head of the Return Unit, told newtimes.dk that he is saddened by the deportations but that the law must be upheld.

“I also think it’s sad for these persons, but I have to obey the rules and regulations of Denmark. If the Immigration Authorities directs me to make sure that the rejected people are leaving Denmark, I have to act professionally. A law without enforcement is not a law,” Poulsen said.

In other news

An Albanian woman with an infant was also deported from Copenhagen Airport on Tuesday.

This follows on the heels of a viral video of an attempted deportation event at Sjælsmark in late March.

UPDATE: Since the publication of this story, CPH POST has learned that the family were removed from the plane and have therefore not been deported.