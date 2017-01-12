All victims of Danish train disaster identified

State coroners have now managed to identify all eight of the victims killed in the tragic train accident that rocked Denmark on Wednesday morning.

Funen Police stated that all of the victims are Danish citizens and none are related to one another – the next of kin have been informed.

The list of the victims are as follows:

A 28-year-old woman from eastern Funen

A 51-year-old man from northern Funen

A 27-year-old woman from central Funen

A 45-year-old woman from Odense

A 60-year-old woman from Odense

A 30-year-old man from Aarhus

A 59-year-old woman from the Copenhagen area

A 30-year-old man from north Jutland, who lived in Greenland

Black box info

Meanwhile, the Havarikommissionen accident commission is using the so-called black boxes on the two trains involved as part of its investigation into the case.

“The black boxes are one of the pieces of the puzzle we need to assemble – such as how fast the trains were going,” said Bo Haaning, a Havarikommissionen investigator, according to TV2 News.

“They also provide other information, which may not have specific meaning in terms of the accident, but could influence how we can decide whether the systems were functioning as desired.”

Could take a year

Due to the accident, the German transport company DB Cargo has halted all transportation of the type of freight wagon involved in the crash.

Based on preliminary investigations, Havarikommissionen has ascertained that a truck trailer caused the accident after it was blown off the freight train and into the passenger train – the InterCityLyn-train 210.

Funen’s Police has yet to decide whether the accident is a punishable offence for the parties involved. The police are waiting on the results of the Havarikommissionen investigation, which could take up to a year.