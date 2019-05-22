Almost half of Danes against further EU expansion

The likes of Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkey have all been observed integrating EU legislation into their national laws, but as far as many Danes are concerned, they won’t be joining the EU any time soon.

According to a survey compiled by Danmarks Statistik for Aalborg University, 46 percent of respondents indicated they are against further EU expansion. Only 20 percent said they would be in favour of some form of expansion.

“Expansion has led to a bigger EE and more stability in the Balkan region, but free movement hasn’t always brought about positive change, such as in regards to Romania,” Peter Nedergaard, a professor in political science at the University of Copenhagen, told DR Nyheder.

“Many Romanians do well, but there are also some who don’t. For instance, there are stories about gangs of thieves who burgle and then return home. It’s unlikely that people fear adding Iceland or Norway, but rather more of the Balkan countries or Turkey.”

Overreaching recently?

Since being founded in 1952 by founding members France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, West Germany and Luxembourg – the EU has experienced expansion seven times.

Denmark, the UK and Ireland joined in 1973; Greece in 1981; Portugal and Spain in 1986; Finland, Sweden and Austria in 1995; Cyprus, the Baltic states, Malta, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic,and Hungary in 2004; Bulgaria and Romania in 2007; and Croatia in 2013.

Expansion will be one of the issues pertaining to the EU Parliament election being held over the next few days. Read more about that here.