A couple of amateur archaeologists swinging their metal detector in a field in Forsinge in northwest Zealand have unearthed an amazing find.
About 30 centimetres down where the steady ‘beep, beep, beep’ from their detectors had signalled there was a piece of metal, Ernst Christiansen and Lis Therkildsen uncovered a large and amazingly well preserved sword.
The real deal
The pair left it where they found it and contacted Museum Vestsjælland the next morning, which immediately sent archaeologists to the site.
The museum said in a statement that the 82 cm bronze sword dates back to the late Bronze Age from between 1100 to 900 BC. The 67 cm blade was still sharp, despite being over 3000 years old.
The sword will be on display at Kalundborg Museum on Wednesday September 7.