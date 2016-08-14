A couple of amateur archaeologists swinging their metal detector in a field in Forsinge in northwest Zealand have unearthed an amazing find.

About 30 centimetres down where the steady ‘beep, beep, beep’ from their detectors had signalled there was a piece of metal, Ernst Christiansen and Lis Therkildsen uncovered a large and amazingly well preserved sword.

The real deal

The pair left it where they found it and contacted Museum Vestsjælland the next morning, which immediately sent archaeologists to the site.