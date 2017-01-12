‘An awesome story of parking regulations during NorthSide’

So we all know that NorthSide took place this year between June 6 and 8.

So far so good: it was to be expected

The Åbyhøj venue is located on Huginsvej and Lokesvej, the road I specifically live on, which was closed down from Huginsvej (from east) already days before the festival started, so the only entrance to Lokesvej was from Åbyvej.

Also, well before the festival started, they started putting up sign prohibiting parking along the rest of Lokesvej, marked May 27 until June 12.

This was absolutely fine, as they had to prepare for the upcoming festival, and the crew and staff were busily occupying the street by riding in their golf cars back and forth all day long.

So, for the time being, the residents of this area who regularly park on the street (including me) needed to look for other parking options in the area.

At first, a lot of people started parking on both sides (left and right) of Åbyvej, which Lokesvej joins from the west.

The night it all changed: tales of the unexpected

It was all fine up until June 1, and then we noticed they had put up the same prohibited signs overnight, marking the same period (a rather retrospective implementation, you could say).

The result was that dozens of cars had parking fines, including ours. We had the chance to talk to other victims of the fines, and they agreed that the situation is quite unfair and doesn’t make any sense at all.

Furthermore, dozens of cars were damaged during the setting-up of the signs (ours included), as all of them had insanely long and deep scratches along the sides.

To make the situation even funnier (high level of sarcasm), all of the cars were damaged on the sidewalk/pavement side, and not on the road side, hinting that the damages was done entirely on purpose.

As a ‘compensation’, all of the cars had the same note on them (beside the fines of course) saying: “Oops, your car was scratched”. These all had the exact same text and same font (obviously I’m not a handwriting expert), indicating that they came from the same person. Maybe it was even funny to them. Furthermore these notes included no contact information whatsoever.

In the aftermath: blame aplenty, but who will accept it?

After it happened I contacted both Aarhus Municipalty regarding the parking fines and the police regarding the damage to the cars, but I haven’t received any answers from them (I’m not sure I will).

Who’s going to compensate all of us to fix our cars? Probably no-one. Now I’m not pointing fingers at anyone, since I don’t know for sure who is responsible for this, but someone is and should be responsible.

Future solutions: Far fewer users than expected

Relating to this exact issue, a specific online news site from Aarhus (I don’t wish to name them) wrote an article about how the parking is becoming a problem in the area, as both sides of the road are blocked by parked vehicles, and that people should use the underground parking facilities instead. They also emphasise that it only costs around 600 kroner each month to use these facilities, and it’s so cheap that everyone should use it.

Well, I guess they forgot to mention some other quite important facts. The horrible parking conditions happened during NorthSide, when residents complained about how other people occupy the parking place in front of their house (and it’s understandable of course).

Furthermore, I don’t think that people agree with the fact (personally I don’t) that the underground parking ‘only’ costs 600 kroner each month, as these facilities are used at a capacity around 30-40 percent at best! So this means that more than half of the lot is empty all year round, while the number of parked vehicles on the street is increasing daily.

So what’s the point of building them if people are not using them in the first place? In my honest opinion, if they would somewhat decrease the monthly fees for the underground parking, the situation would already be much, much better. Unfortunately I don’t see that happening – not anytime soon. But hey, who am I to judge?