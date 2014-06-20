While many dog lovers have developed a penchant for despising our feline friends, cats have been held in high regard throughout history – and even revered as gods by the ancient Egyptians.

Up until now, it was believed they weren’t introduced to Denmark until the Viking Age, but the discovery of thousand-year-old remains of two cats in Aalborg has sown doubt on that assumption.

The remains of the cats were discovered by archaeologists during an excavation of the area where a new university hospital in Aalborg is set to be built.