For the second successive year, That Theatre Company and Why Not Theatre have been nominated for CPHCulture awards, underlining their status as two of Denmark’s premier Anglophone theatre groups.

That Theatre Company has followed up on its 2015 best foreign theatre performance (Årets udenlandske stykke) nomination for ‘Marathon’ with another for ‘Proof’, its autumn play, vindicating its founder Ian Burns’ decision to give David Auburn’s 2000 Pulitzer Prize-winning play its Danish premiere.

Two noms for Why Not

However, Why Not Theatre has arguably surpassed its occasional partner with two nominations for ‘Vita and Virginia’, and neither were for best foreign theatre performance, an inaugural award in 2015, which was restricted to Copenhagen premieres.