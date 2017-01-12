 Another bomb rocks a public building in Copenhagen – The Post

Another bomb rocks a public building in Copenhagen

Second device in four days is detonated outside Nørrebro Police Station in the early hours of Saturday morning

There was already a heavy police presence on the scene (photo: Ella Navarro)
August 10th, 2019 10:12 am| by Ben Hamilton

Copenhagen is under attack and nobody knows who is responsible.

The capital’s citizens are waking up this morning to the news that just six hours ago, at 03:18, a second bomb in four days was detonated outside a public building.

The target this time was Nørrebro Police Station on Hermodsgade, a road that joins Tagensvej.

Who is responsible?
The rumour mill had been in overdrive following Tuesday’s attack on the headquarter offices of Skattestyrelsen on Østbanegade in Nordhavn.

Are the perpetrators part of the same group responsible for a similar attack in Sweden near Malmö a day after the Østerbro detonation? Is this the work of a terror cell intent on disrupting the Danish capital, or perhaps anarchists with a similar aim.

According to Politiken, this is the ninth detonation of a bomb in Copenhagen since February.

Police have confirmed that Tuesday’s explosion was the result of industrial explosives, which are primarily used in the mining, quarrying and construction industries.

Little evidence so far
But nobody knows for sure who is responsible, with the police investigation so far uncovering very little evidence.

A man dressed in black clothes and white shoes was seen near the scene of last night’s bomb, which like Tuesday’s detonation destroyed the facade of the building. He was last seen heading in the direction of Sigurdsgade.

