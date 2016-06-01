Another explosion hits Copenhagen – this time outside a pizzeria in Vanløse

The Copenhagen city district of Vanløse was this morning rocked by yet another explosion in the Danish capital.

Copenhagen Police say it is too early to confirm whether this was another deliberately detonated bomb, like the ones set off in Nordhavn and Nørrebro in August.

Huge bang just before 6

Vanløse residents reported hearing a “huge bang” at 05:40 this morning, alerting police to the scene outside the Pizza “73” restaurant where Jyllingevej meets Ålekistevej.

The pizzeria’s façade was destroyed by the force of the explosion, but no injuries have been reported, despite the presence of an ambulance at the scene, along with police officers, firefighters and several forensics teams.

Flying firebomb

Buildings on the other side of the street were also damaged, including one apartment that appears to have taken the full brunt of a metallic object that flew out of the pizzeria.

An evacuation of nearby residences has taken place to enable sniffer dogs to check the area for other devices. Jyllingevej, meanwhile, has been closed off to traffic.

According to the pizzeria’s opening times, it was still serving food just 40 minutes before the explosion.