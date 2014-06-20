The Copenhagen vehicle arson attacks continued last night when another four cars were set ablaze – this time in a parking lot in Nivå, just north of the capital.

According to the police, the fires were reported at 01:24 and it involved one car being set alight and the fire then spreading to the other three.

“We have no suspects and no leads. We are checking out how the fire could have started,” Søren Bjørnested, the duty officer with the North Zealand Police, told Ekstra Bladet tabloid.