The Copenhagen vehicle arson attacks continued last night when another four cars were set ablaze – this time in a parking lot in Nivå, just north of the capital.
According to the police, the fires were reported at 01:24 and it involved one car being set alight and the fire then spreading to the other three.
“We have no suspects and no leads. We are checking out how the fire could have started,” Søren Bjørnested, the duty officer with the North Zealand Police, told Ekstra Bladet tabloid.
Feeling the burn
Bjørnested said he was doubtful the fires were connected to the string of car fires that has hit Copenhagen over the past few weeks.
The police are looking to hear from any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area before the fire.
Earlier on Wednesday night, police in Copenhagen’s western suburbs responded to a burning parked truck in Brøndby.
An estimated 50 vehicles have been set on fire in and around Copenhagen in the past few weeks.