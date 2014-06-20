North Jutland Police is looking for clues and witnesses following the latest incident of a heavy stones being dropped on vehicles as they pass under motorway overpasses. The latest incident occurred just outside of Aalborg in northern Jutland at about 8:30 pm on Monday. The target was a passing ambulance.

Kids on mopeds

Police were onsite quickly. Witnesses said they are looking for three to five young people, possibly on mopeds.