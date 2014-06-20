North Jutland Police is looking for clues and witnesses following the latest incident of a heavy stones being dropped on vehicles as they pass under motorway overpasses. The latest incident occurred just outside of Aalborg in northern Jutland at about 8:30 pm on Monday. The target was a passing ambulance.
Kids on mopeds
Police were onsite quickly. Witnesses said they are looking for three to five young people, possibly on mopeds.
“We are asking for the public’s help because we want to catch the perpetrators,” said deputy police inspector Poul Severinsen. “We need to stop this. It is very dangerous.”
A dog patrol searched in vain for the dropped stone. Police found a small dent in the roof of the ambulance during an inspection at South Aalborg Hospital.