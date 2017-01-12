 Another violent assault at a Danish psychiatric hospital – The Post

Another violent assault at a Danish psychiatric hospital

Employee attacked at Risskov for the second time in two weeks

A nurse was assaulted during a second attack at Risskov over the weekend (photo:Gardar Rurak)
March 6th, 2017 3:08 pm| by Ray W
An employee at a psychiatric hospital in Risskov was assaulted by a 44-year-old female patient on Sunday night.

“The patient put a nurse in a headlock because she believed she was possessed by demons,” head nurse Susanne Bissenbacker told DR Nyheder.



“The employee broke free and pushed the alarm so that others on the staff could help her.”

Guard on duty
The attack comes just one week after a similar incident at the hospital when a male patient attacked three employees. Risskov has now stationed a guard on duty at the facility.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed to death at psychiatric group home

“The guard’s function is to ensure security so that employees can perform their professional tasks in a safe environment,” said Bissenbacker.

