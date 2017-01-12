Another youth seriously injured after climbing on top of a Danish train

A 23-year-old man was last night flown from Esbjerg to Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen for emergency treatment on serious burns he suffered after climbing on top of a train and getting electrocuted.

According to Banedanmark, he is the eleventh individual since 2012 to get injured climbing on top of trains in Denmark – several, including a 17-year-old male at Høje Taastrup Station in January, have lost their lives.

A nonsensical act

The 23-year-old was conscious when the police discovered him yesterday evening.

“It is a nonsensical thing to do,” Bjørn Pedersen from South Jutland Police told DR.

“You expose yourself to imminent life hazards when you climb around under the power lines. You could easily be killed, and you also risk being mutilated for the rest of your life.”

Caught by an electrical arc

With an electrical voltage of 25,000, the power lines are 100 times more powerful than a normal electrical outlet.

Rather than come into direct contact with the lines, it is believed most youths are caught by the electrical arcs that often form between the lines, which look like lightning.

Banedanmark workers are warned to never get within 1.75 metres of them.

Martin Harrow, the security manager at Banedanmark, told DR it was always tragic when there is an accident, and he urged for more education on the matter.

“Both teachers and parents must encourage youngsters to not get up on the trains,” he said.