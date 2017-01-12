 Archaeologists uncover medieval village in mid-Jutland – The Post

Archaeologists uncover medieval village in mid-Jutland

Records for Hovedstrup, which stood on the site of modern-day Odder, date back to around 1300

The proof is in the pebbles (photos: moesgaardmuseum.dk)
September 8th, 2017 6:30 pm| by Nash Meeker
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Archaeologists attached to the Moesgaard Museum have discovered the remnants of a small village that disappeared nearly 400 years ago near modern-day Odder in mid-Jutland.

Records of Hovedstrup stretch back as far as 1300, though it’s speculated the village could be even older.



The remains of a stone paved road and three modest homes were uncovered through the discovery of their earthen support poles – structural elements typifying the late Middle Ages.

Admiral in its day
According to the excavators, the remains are of a small agricultural village.

The land had changed hands numerous times throughout its history, from private farmland to royal ownership to once being the backyard of Admiral Jens Rodsteen.

The abandonment of the village in the late 1600s wasn’t uncommon for the time, according to the excavators, as landlords would often rearrange their land to accommodate new farmland or hunting grounds.

Live at the dig
The dig persists for another week, so further discoveries are anticipated by archaeologists and excited locals alike.

Moesgaard Museum invites you to the visit the live excavations in Odder, just south of Aarhus, on Thursday September 14 from 13:00 to 14:00.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Archaeologists uncover medieval village in mid-Jutland
National
Increasing birth rate puts medical facilities under strain
Business
Denmark misses out on new Nordea headquarters
News
Towering above most: Copenhagen’s US football team ranked in Europe

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved