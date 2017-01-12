 Out and About: Archbishop of Canterbury visits Copenhagen church – The Post

Out and About: Archbishop of Canterbury visits Copenhagen church

St Albans parishioners honoured by presence of the UK’s most senior clergyman

The man in black, the archbishop of Canterbury (all photos: Bev Lloyd Roberts)
October 21st, 2017 12:42 pm| by Ben Hamilton
It’s been a busy period for St Albans Church since its priest Darren McCallig left for Oslo last month!

First off, they welcomed the UK’s most senior clergyman, Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, who was in Copenhagen to attend the biennial meeting of the primates of the Porvoo Communion (October 12-14), an association of protestant churches across Europe that Denmark joined in 2010.


Unsurprisingly, therefore, this was Denmark’s first hosting of the event.

A week earlier, the church hosted another Blessing of Pets Service

and once again it was the dog owners who dominated, which is hardly surprising when you can pull off tricks like this.

And finally, Junior Williams (above left) organised a memorial service for the victims of this year’s mudslide in Sierra Leone, which was followed by a collection.

