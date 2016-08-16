 Architects propose artificial island alternative to Copenhagen Harbour tunnel link – The Post

Architects propose artificial island alternative to Copenhagen Harbour tunnel link

Plans include a Metro link, 6,000 new city homes and a flood barrier

The city of the future is taking shape (image: Urban Power)
September 18th, 2017 10:03 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Urban Power partner Rune Veile has confirmed to Politiken that the company’s outline plans have already been sent to the relevant politicians at Copenhagen Municipality.

READ MORE: Is privatisation looming for the park of the people?

Metro, new homes, and a flood barrier
Provisionally named ‘Nordhaleøen’ by the Urban Power architecture firm, it will be sited in between Refshaleøen and Nordhavn and link the island and city district by road, Metro and cycle lane.

Financed by the sale of residential land plots to build an estimated 6,000 new homes and office space on 900,000 sqm of floor space, the island would also serve as the kind of flood barrier identified by experts as a necessity to protect the capital against flooding caused by climate change.

Urban Power has not released specific plans, but it is believed the island will partly be built using earth dug up during Metro construction work.

Better than the tunnel
The number of new homes is far more than those proposed as part of a plan to build a tunnel encroaching Amager Fælled, the capital’s biggest green area.

Veile is among those unconvinced by the tunnel plans. “According to the latest plans, the tunnel would leave a number of large scars on the urban landscape in the form of road exit systems,” he told Politiken.

“At the same time, a major road construction project like this would undoubtedly lead to even more cars in the city centre.”

 

image: Urban Power

Related News



Latest News

Local
Architects propose artificial island alternative to Copenhagen Harbour tunnel link
International
CBS student among victims in Marseille acid attack
Business
News in Digest: Economic picture ever rosier
History
Claus von Bülow’s reversal of fortune offers hope to sunken sub owner

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved