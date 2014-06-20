Arctic sea ice shrank to its lowest level of the summer on September 10 and, according to data from both NASA and the US National Snow and Ice Data Center, the amount of ice tied 2007 for the second-lowest on record.

The sea ice extent on September 10 was measured at 4.1 million square kilometres, which is 2.4 million square kilometres below average.

Sea ice affects Arctic communities and wildlife and also helps regulate the planet’s temperature by influencing the circulation of the atmosphere and oceans.