With another eight cars set on fire last night in Copenhagen, the total number of cars burned to a crisp over the last ten days is already in the 40s.

On August 25, the police arrested a 21-year-old man who was “of another ethnic background than Danish”, as the police put it. But despite his arrest, the incineration of vehicles has continued without showing signs of abating.

Ray Andrews, a teacher at Ishøj Ungdomskole who has been heavily involved in local community efforts to integrate young immigrants for many years, is in little doubt. It’s a cry for help.