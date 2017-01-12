Armed guards at ministers’ homes, but no confirmation on rising terror threat

The PET security service yesterday increased the protection detail of two prominent members of the Danish government: the justice minister, Søren Pape Poulsen – who is also the deputy prime minister – and Inger Støjberg, the integration and immigration minister.

No explanation has yet been provided for why more armed guards were allocated to protecting the ministers, with the media speculating that the threat level is rising in a country that last sustained a terror attack on 14 February 2015 – over four years ago.

PET confirmed that its operatives, along with extra police officers, are present at the residences – Poulsen lives in Viborg in central Jutland, and Støjberg in Hadsund in eastern Jutland – but with no other details.

Not an absolute confirmation

According to DR correspondent Trine Maria Ilsøe, the increase in security does not absolutely confirm there is a serious threat.

“PET would not implement this without a specific reason,” she said via the national broadcaster.

“But while there could be a genuine threat, they might just be in the process of clarifying whether there is a real threat. In such cases of doubt, you always move to protect vulnerable individuals.”

Heavy presence

The extra security detail arrived at Poulsen’s residence at 14:40, and the minister was seen being escorted away at 16:30 in a black Landrover.

At one point, five officers were standing at the entrance to his residence.