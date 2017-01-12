Arnold Schwarzenegger starring in film based on events connected to murdered Danish air controller

Based on the Überlingen mid-air collision tragedy that cost the lives of 71 people in 2002, the new film ‘Aftermath’ will dramatise the crash and subsequent murder of a Danish air controller that followed.
Hollywood great Arnold Schwarzenegger will play the bereaved man who loses his family in the disaster and seeks revenge on the air controller responsible for his family’s death in the crash.
“I am so excited to share the trailer for my upcoming film ‘Aftermath’ exclusively here for the first time with all of you. See it in theatres and on demand April 7. #AftermathMovie,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Facebook.
A killing in Kloten
The real story began on 1 July 2002, when the airliner Bashkirian Airlines Flight 2937 collided with DHL Flight 611 over Überlingen, Germany killing all 71 people aboard both flights.
Russian architect Vitaly Kaloyev, who lost his wife and two children in the tragedy, blamed Danish air controller Peter Nielsen for the events, despite the Dane being cleared of all responsibility following an investigation.
Over two years later in 2004, Kaloyev travelled to the Swiss town of Kloten and stabbed Nielsen to death in front of his wife and three children.
He was given an eight-year sentence, but served only three years and was released in 2007, returning home to a hero’s welcome and eventually becoming a deputy construction minister.