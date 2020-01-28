 Arrivederci Spurs! Christian Eriksen finally signs for Inter Milan - The Post

Arrivederci Spurs! Christian Eriksen finally signs for Inter Milan

Danish talisman inks a deal with the Italian giants following months of transfer speculation

Eriksen looking sharp in black and blue (photo: Facebook/Inter Milan)
January 28th, 2020 2:16 pm| by Christian W

It was a long time coming, but it’s finally happened. 

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has played his final match for Tottenham Hotspur after signing a four-year deal with Italian giants Inter Milan.

Moments ago, the Dane signed with the Serie A side for a fee of around 150 million kroner.

“Being here is beautiful and I am happy to be a new Inter player. I am very excited and I am looking forward to getting to know the fans, I have already had the opportunity to feel their warmth, it was a fantastic welcome. I feel great,” said Eriksen.

Danish club windfall
Eriksen ended up playing 305 games for Tottenham, scoring 69 goals and dishing out 89 assists.

He has also racked up 31 goals in 95 caps for Denmark so far.

Danish clubs OB Odense and Middelfart will be a portion of the fee, as development clubs for Eriksen. At just 17, he left OB for Ajax in 2009 and then signed for Spurs in 2013.  

AC Milan going Danish too
Eriksen will be joined in Milan by Alex Rasmussen, who will become the Global Sponsorship Manager of cross-town rivals AC Milan. 

Rasmussen heads to Milan from a position as the head of Partnerships & Hospitality Sales with FC Copenhagen.  

Aside from Rasmussen, fellow Dane Casper Stylsvig has also joined the Serie A giants as Chief Operative Officer. Stylsvig has previously worked at Manchester United, Barcelona and Fulham. 

