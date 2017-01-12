As the wind blows in ahead of another Danish deluge, not everyone is unhappy!

With another week of extremely windy, rainy weather in store for Greater Copenhagen, and not a single day expected to register temperatures in excess of 20 degrees in the capital, it is looking bleak as the country’s schools breaks up for their summer holidays.

On Monday and Tuesday, wind speeds will respectively touch 11 and 12 metres per second in the capital region, and on Thursday, 22 mm of rain is forecast – as part of a country-wide deluge that will drown every region bar Bornholm.