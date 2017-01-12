 As the wind blows in ahead of another Danish deluge, not everyone is unhappy! – The Post

A minimum 22 mm of rain is forecast for every region bar Bornholm on Thursday

Some people create their own wind (photo: Red Bull Denmark)
June 25th, 2017 7:00 pm| by Ben Hamilton
With another week of extremely windy, rainy weather in store for Greater Copenhagen, and not a single day expected to register temperatures in excess of 20 degrees in the capital, it is looking bleak as the country’s schools breaks up for their summer holidays.

On Monday and Tuesday, wind speeds will respectively touch 11 and 12 metres per second in the capital region, and on Thursday, 22 mm of rain is forecast – as part of a country-wide deluge that will drown every region bar Bornholm.



However, it is not bad news for everyone, as anyone inspired to go and fly a kite will tell you!

Let’s go and fly a kite
Last weekend, thousands took their craft to the highest height at the annual three-day Fanø International Kite Festival (see video below).

An estimated 5,000 kite flyers descended on the island, gathering on a 700-metre beach to create a memorable sight as they sent their kites soaring up through the atmosphere

At the end of the festival, some of the kites were auctioned for charity.

A Venus fly trap? (photo: screenshot)

Wakey, wakey Copenhagen
Not to be done, Copenhagen last weekend hosted an international wakeboarding contest on Frederiksholms Kanal that attracted 15,000 spectators.

Twelve of the world’s best wakeboarders battled it out for the Red Bull Cope’n’waken crown, which was eventually won by Brazilian 17-year-old Pedro Caldas.

Those in attendance were treated to a wide array of tricks along a 130-metre course.

An epic setting (photo: Red Bull Denmark)

 

 

