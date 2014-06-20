The dwindling number of asylum-seekers coming to Denmark has prompted several municipalities to close down centres and cut staff.

In the municipalities of Jammerbugt and Vesthimmerland alone, the centres have been forced to let go 90 employees since June. Meanwhile, the immigration authority, Udlændingestyrelsen, intends to close down a children’s centre in Vester Hjermitslev and the Sommersted asylum centre near Haderslev.

“When the level of activity declines, we are forced to take a look and see whether we have the necessary number of employees to handle the tasks,” Torben Gregersen, the head of asylum centres in Vesthimmerland, told DR Nyheder.