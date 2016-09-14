The new Danish football league for asylum-seekers, Asyl Ligaen, has officially kicked off this week.
The league comprises teams made up of asylum-seekers from Red Cross asylum centres in Dianalund, Avnstrup, Kalundborg, Korsør and Roskilde.
The man behind the project is Per Bjerregaard, the former long-time head of Brøndby IF.
“The goal is integration,” Bjerregaard told DR Nyheder.
“To give them some encouragement in their daily lives and make it easier for them to integrate into the local clubs.”
Pilot project on the pitch
The tournament will be run as a trial project until November. It is being supported by the Red Cross, non-profit organisation Trygfonden and the Danish and European footballing associations, the DBU and UEFA.
Aside from weekly training sessions with local Danish clubs, the asylum teams will play home and away fixtures and a final tournament in Slagelse at the end of October.