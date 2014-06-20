A barn fire in Rødekro in southern Jutland has claimed the lives of at least 2,700 pigs: some 200 sows and around 2,500 piglets.

“The barn that caught fire held 200 sows and 2,500 piglets, and they all had to be destroyed,” Mads Leervad Dammark from South Jutland Police told DR Nyheder.

