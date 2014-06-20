Pioneers and innovators are known for digging deep to achieve the impossible. But now it would seem that this country’s researchers are routinely heading into the deep to do the same, as August has seen a lot of Danish success beneath the waves.

Ocean current malfunction?

First off, the results of a three-year University of Copenhagen (KU) project in East Antarctica suggests global ocean currents, which distribute hot and cold water around the globe, could start to misfire.

The team used elephant seals to collect marine data from Prydz Bay, an area in East Antarctica inaccessible to people, and were able to detect that melting ice is decreasing the salinity of the surrounding ocean, which may lead to the collapse of Antarctic bottom water formation.