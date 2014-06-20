A healthy giraffe was born at Copenhagen Zoo last week, and people all over the world are enjoying an online video featuring the tiny creature.

Although the calf has been declared fit, it still risks meeting the same infamous fate as Marius, the giraffe whose death at the hands of zookeepers became the subject of global outrage in 2014. Marius’s carcass was dismembered and fed to the zoo’s lions as schoolchildren looked on.

“When the giraffe reaches the age of two, where it would leave the herd in the wild, we will see if there may be room for it in another zoo. We will of course do our best to find a place for it, but if it cannot be done, it will be killed,” wrote Copenhagen Zoo on Facebook.