Back in the ring: Mikkel Kessler to make sensational return

With all his heart, the Viking Warrior is ready to give it another go

He’s baaaaaack!!! (photo: Mikkel Kessler)
March 31st, 2017 4:21 pm| by Christian W
Two years after Mikkel Kessler announced his retirement from boxing, one of Denmark’s best ever fighters has decided to give it another go at the ripe old age of 38.

The Viking Warrior, who hasn’t had an official fight since losing to Carl Froch four years ago, announced his triumphant return to the sport at a press conference in Copenhagen this afternoon.



“I’m pleased that I still have a spot with Team Sauerland,” Kessler said at the press conference.

“It’s been a long road for me quitting boxing. I’ve always said that it’s the heart that drives my motivation. I’ve got two lovely little rugrats, pushed the pram and held a load of lectures. Now I have my motivation back and I’ve continued to keep myself in shape.”

READ MORE: Viking Warrior hangs up his gloves

Not about the cash
Kessler said that one of the reasons for quitting in 2015 was that neither Froch nor Andre Ward fancied a rematch, and since it wasn’t about the money for the Dane, he quit.

It still isn’t about the money, he said today.

The Danish boxing legend was unable to confirm any timeframe for his comeback.

The former super middleweight champion looks to add to his record of 46 wins and three losses in 49 fights – including 35 wins by knockout.

The Return of the Viking Warrior (photo: Mikkel Kessler)

