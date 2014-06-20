Danish researchers recently examined the quality of the 26 most popular mobile phones, and the news for Apple and its customers is not good

In tests conducted by the Institut for Elektroniske Systemer at Aalborg University for national energy authority Energistyrelse and the Nordic telecommunications authorities, Apple’s high-end products had the worst signal quality.

The Apple iPhone 6S stood out as one of the weakest phones in the study – sometimes having 100 times less antenna power than rival phones.