Contact us Advertise with us

Bank branches disappearing in Denmark

Many of the remaining do not offer manual cash banking services

People can withdraw money from ATMs, argues Nordea in response to the lack of bank branches in Denmark (photo: iStock) People can withdraw money from ATMs, argues Nordea in response to the lack of bank branches in Denmark (photo: iStock)
December 27th, 2016 1:46 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

There are currently fewer than 1,000 bank branches in Denmark, which is 74 percent less than in the early 1980s, when there were 3,656 branches nationwide, reports Jyllands-Posten.

Many of the remaining branches do not provide manual cash banking services, which means that people often have to travel many kilometres to deposit or withdraw money from their account.

READ MORE: Nordea displaces Danske Bank as the Danish bank with the most dissatisfied customers



Complications for the elderly
For instance, Nordea customers in the south Jutland town of Tønder have to travel almost 80 km to the nearest branch with manual cash service – a trip that costs 142 kroner by public transport and takes nearly 90 minutes.

Nordea contends Danish banks are only following trends in digital banking and argues people can withdraw cash from ATMs or when they shop.

However, Jens Højgaard, the deputy of elderly support group Ældre Sagen, claims that “a quarter of a million people over 65 do not use the internet and thus do not have access to online banking.”

The lack of bank branches with manual cash services represents a problem also for smaller businesses who are legally obligated to accept cash payments, and are thus calling for changes in the law.


Latest News

Higher cancer incidence in Denmark may be caused by high consumption of alcohol and tobacco, believes researcher (photo: iStock)
Danish women top cancer stats in the Nordics
People can withdraw money from ATMs, argues Nordea in response to the lack of bank branches in Denmark (photo: iStock)
Bank branches disappearing in Denmark
Mark Madsen wrestled his way to a silver medal in Rio (photo: Danmark til OL – Lars Møller)
Record year for Danish elite athletes
If it continues like this, Julemand will need a bigger bag next Christmas (photo: iStock)
Danish consumers spend 30 billion kroner in December
Storm Urd has caused only minor damage, such as fallen trees and broken roof tiles (photo: iStock)
Storm Urd breaks trees and causes flooding in parts of Denmark
For Scrooge, it was all his worst nightmares combined into one (photo: Ben Kidlington)
Santa, champion of the working classes and scourge of the bourgeoisie

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved