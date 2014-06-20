There are currently fewer than 1,000 bank branches in Denmark, which is 74 percent less than in the early 1980s, when there were 3,656 branches nationwide, reports Jyllands-Posten.

Many of the remaining branches do not provide manual cash banking services, which means that people often have to travel many kilometres to deposit or withdraw money from their account.

